'India's Got Talent' host Arjun Bijlani: My role is to introduce contestants to judges and keep their spirits high

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani will soon be seen hosting the talent-based reality show 'India's Got Talent'. He is taking it as a huge responsibility and considers his primary role to motivate the contestants and introduce them to the judges.



Arjun says: "I have a huge responsibility on my shoulders when it comes to maintaining the standard of the show. My primary role will be to introduce the aspiring contestants to the judges and in my own way, keep their spirits and motivation levels high. To put it simply, I will be a moderator of moods and confidence and I am glad to be doing this."



He explains a few points that makes this reality show different from others and says: "It's not restricted to a certain set of talent only - therefore it offers a lot of variety and there is always an element of surprise. You don't know what the next contestant is going to come up with."



Arjun is not only an actor but also hosted several reality shows like 'Dance Deewane' and others, when asked what he enjoys most, he replies his first love will always be acting but he enjoys doing both.



"My first love is acting but I also enjoy hosting. When I started hosting, my fans and viewers showered a lot of praise and that is what kept me motivated to take up more shows as a host. So yes, I balance both and so far, I am enjoying the place I am in," he adds.



The talent-based reality show 'India's Got Talent' will be judged by theatre, film and television personality Kirron Kher, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah, and lyricist, poet and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir.



'India's Got Talent' will start from January 15 at 8 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.



--IANS

ila/kr