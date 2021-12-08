India's first 'off roader' multilingual film 'Muddy' to release on Friday

Kochi, Dec 8 (IANS) Billed as the country's first 4X4 mud race film, 'Muddy' will be released in six languages on Friday and in 1,500 screens in the country and abroad.



It will be released in 6 languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.



Pragabhal, the director of the film said that mud race was selected as the theme of the film, as he wanted to give a unique experience to the audience.



"The choreography design for 'Muddy' was the biggest challenge as there were no other films to refer and hence it took five years of research to start the film," said the director.



He went on to add that the screenplay was written giving importance to the characters.



"After completing the screenplay, it was decided to go for new faces. Then they were given training in mud racing for two years. National-level real-life mud racers too have become part of the film," said Pragabhal.



Cinematographer K.G. Rathish said that 'Muddy' was a big challenge for him.



"It was very difficult to shoot at the location for more than three hours and it was a great experience for me. Several films in different languages have been released in India in sports and other segments. But a full-time 4X4 mud race film is for the first time in India. This is also the first film to be released in six languages including English," said Rathish.



Incidentally, this is the first Malayalam film for 'KGF' music director Ravi Basur.



Basur said south Indian films are divided in four parts.



"Now I am trying to bring all the south Indian films as one and treating them as Indian films through a big canvas. There are several limitations for background music in films which give more importance to dialogues. But as a technician, 'Muddy' gave me more space to work in the film. The cinematographer and editor have presented their skills and I have only given support to the visuals," said Basur.



Prema Krishnadas is producing the film under the banner PK 7.



The cast includes Yuvan Krishna, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Sooraj and Amith Sivadas Nair in the lead roles. The others include Harish Peradi, I.M. Vijayan, Ranji Panicker, Sunil Sugatha, Shobha Mohan and Guinness Manoj.



