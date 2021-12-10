India's daily Covid caseload falls to 8,503, death count at 624

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) India reported 8,503 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while the fatalities rose to 624, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.



The death toll now stands at 4,74,735.



The recovery of 7,678 patients in the same period has increased the cumulative tally to 3,41,05,066. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.36 per cent, highest since March 2020.



Currently, the country's active caseload stands at 94,943. Active cases constitute 0.27 per cent of the total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020.



Also in the same period, a total of 12,93,412 tests were conducted taking the cumulative tests to over 65.32 crore.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.72 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 26 days now.



The daily positivity rate stands at 0.66 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 67 days and less than 3 per cent for 102 consecutive days.



With the administration of 74,57,970 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 131.18 crore as of Friday morning.



This has been achieved through 1,36,76,290 sessions.



More than 18.80 crore balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the health ministry.



---IANS

avr/shb/