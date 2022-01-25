India's Covid cases fall to 2.55L, positivity rate dips to 15.5%

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) After reporting over three lakh new cases for five days in a row, India reported 2,55,874 fresh Covid infections in a span of 24 hours and the daily positivity rate came down to 15.52 per cent, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday morning.



A total of 614 new deaths were also recorded in the span of 24 hours taking the toll to 4,90,462.



The active caseload has jumped to 22,36,842, which constitute 5.62 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 2,67,753 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,70,71,898. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 93.15 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 16,49,108 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 71.88 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 17.17 per cent while daily positivity rate has come down to 15.52 per cent.



With the administration of over 62 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 162.92 crore as of Tuesday morning.



More than 13.42 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Tuesday morning.



