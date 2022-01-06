'India's Best Dancer 2': Contestant Zamroodh overwhelmed to reach Best 5

Kerala boy Zamroodh talks about his journey so far on 'India's Best Dancer 2' as a contestant as he is also termed as the 'South Indian Superstar'.



Zamroodh has made his way to the Best 5 in the show. As the finale of the dance reality show is approaching, he is quite elated and recalls a few moments with the celebrity guests and judges Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.



He reminisces: "I am grateful to all the celebrity guests who have graced the show and witnessed our performances. When it comes to the best moment, everytime I perform it would be the best moment of my life. The three judges - Geeta ma, Malaika maam and Terence sir have been motivating me with their comments through and through. However, one special moment that I recall is when celebrated icon Asha Bhosle ji sang a Malayali song for me! I was so overwhelmed, it still brings tears to my eyes."



He elaborates about his journey on the show, saying: "It's a great feeling to be able to make it this far. The journey on 'India's Best Dancer' has been just like a rollercoaster ride with a lot of ups, down, learning, laughter and more. Getting selected in the Best 5 was a huge opportunity for me and my family."



"From coming to Mumbai to auditioning for the show, being a part of the Best Baarah to now the Best 5, the journey has been surreal! It feels like a dream," he adds.



He further shares about his technique and style that he used while giving his performances.



"When it comes to technique, my style is freestyle, semi-classical, Bollywood, lyrical and hip-hop. While this may seem like a lot, when it comes to incorporating the technique, Sonali and I have always worked on various dance forms by trying out multiple variations in our performance. Sonali always makes sure to give a unique touch to the dance. Open freestyle dancing is always challenging and we love to experiment with new styles," he says.



The Ultimate Finale on 'India's Best Dancer 2' will air on January 9 on Sony Entertainment Television.



