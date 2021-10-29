'India's Best Dancer 2': Army brat Muskaan Singh on discipline and dance

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Contestant Muskaan Singh after performing on the track 'Moh Moh Ke Dhage' on 'India's Best Dancer 2' shares the reason for being disciplined in life. During a conversation with judges Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis, Muskaan spoke about her interest in dancing and the traits she imbibed from her father.



Muskaan replied to the question of Geeta Kapur about how she is so disciplined: "My father is a retired Army officer and he has always made sure to wake me up by no later than 4 in the morning! Even on Sundays, he tells us to get up at 4 and exercises with us," she said. Adding to the conversation, her father quipped: "Muskaan is equally disciplined with her dance and her studies."



Muskaan further shared revealing her love for dance and the support she gets from her father: "It's a blessing to be on this stage and perform in front of all the three judges. Dance is my passion and I want to pursue it wholeheartedly. Since my childhood, my father has always been present during my stage performances in schools. So, he is my lucky charm. There has not been one day when my father has not shown his support. I will make sure that I work hard to win the trophy of 'India's Best Dancer' for my father and make him proud."



