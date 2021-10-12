India's August industrial production rises by 11.9% YoY

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Low base effect, along with a rise in demand, pushed India's industrial output higher by 11.9 per cent in August, on a year-on-year basis.



The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for August rose by 11.9 per cent from a decline of 7.1 per cent reported for the like month a year ago.



Last year, while the country observed a full-fledged lockdown, the same was partially imposed across different regions of the country.



However, the production rate was flat on a sequential basis.



"For the month of August 2021, the 'Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production' (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 131.1," the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said.



"The 'Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity' sectors for the month of August 2021 stand at 103.8, 130.2 and 188.7, respectively."



