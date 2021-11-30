India's Apr-Oct fiscal deficit over 36% of FY22 target

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) India's April-October budgetary fiscal deficit reached 36.3 per cent of the FY22 target.



As per the data furnished by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the fiscal deficit -- the difference between revenue and expenditure -- for the April-October 2021-22 period stood at Rs 547,026 crore, or 36.3 per cent of the budget estimates (BE).



The FY22 deficit has been pegged at Rs 15.06 lakh crore.



Besides, the CGA data showed that the fiscal deficit during the corresponding months of the previous fiscal was 119.7 per cent of that year's target.



The Central government's total expenditure stood at Rs 1,826,725 crore (52.4 per cent of BE) while total receipts were Rs 1,279,699 crore (64.7 per cent of BE).





