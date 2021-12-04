India's Apr-Nov agricultural, processed food exports up 13%

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Indias exports of agricultural and processed food products rose by more than 13 per cent during the first eight months of the current fiscal on a year-on-year basis.



As per the data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, export of products under the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) ambit increased from $11.671 billion in April-November 2020-21 to $13.261 billion in April-November 2021-22.



The target for exports under the APEDA basket products has been set at $23.713 billion for 2021-22.



"The export of rice was the top forex earner at $5,937 million during April-November 2021-22, growing 11 per cent over the corresponding period of 2020-21 when it had touched $5,341 million," the ministry said.



"Exports of meat, dairy and poultry products grew 12 per cent at $2,665 million in April-November 2021-22, compared to $2,371 million in the corresponding eight-month period of 2020-21," it added.



Besides, fruits and vegetables exports were up by 12 per cent to $1.720 billion during April-November 2021-22 against $1.536 billion during April-November 2020-21.



"Exports of cereal preparations and miscellaneous processed items grew by 26 per cent during April-November 2021-22 to touch $1,418 million against $1,127 million in April-November 2020-21.



"Cashew exports also grew by 29 per cent to $302 million in the first eight months of the current fiscal compared to the same period previous year," the ministry said.



