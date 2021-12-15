Indian team win Asia and Middle East Bridge Championship

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) The Indian team represented by Sumit Mukherjee, Jaggy Shivdasani, Keyzad Ankelsaria, Sundeep Thakral, Rajeswar Tewari and Debabrata Majumder defeated the UAE side in the final to win Asia and Middle East Bridge Championship title.



In the title clash at Noida on Tuesday night, India scored 99 International Match Points (IMPs) while UAE could earn only 42 IMPs.



However, both the finalists qualified for the upcoming World Bridge Championship to be held in Italy from March 27-April 10 next year. In the World Championships, India will be represented by the same team, Indian coach-cum-non playing captain Debasish Ray said.



Earlier in the semi finals, India drubbed Jordan in an one sided affair while UAE outplayed Pakistan in the knock-out stage of the six-nation tournament which began in triple round robin league basis. Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia could not reach the knock-out stage and finished fifth and sixth spot respectively.



India's team also finished at the top of the league table, followed by UAE, Pakistan, Jordan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.



--IANS

