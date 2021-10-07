Indian pacer Abhimanyu Mithun announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) Indian pacer Abhimanyu Mithun has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of 31. In a statement posted on Instagram, Mithun has decided to retire to 'pursue other revenues in my career'. Though he mentioned retirement from first class cricket, it is believed that he is retiring from all formats in Indian cricket.



"After serious thought and contemplation, I, Abhimanyu Mithun, have decided to retire from first class cricket in order to pursue other avenues in my career. In this regard I would like to state as follows: I have represented my country at the highest level and will always be my biggest achievement. The joy and pride from it will be something I will cherish forever," said Mithun on Thursday.



Mithun made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2010. In four Tests, last of which came in 2011 against West Indies in Barbados, Mithun picked nine wickets with best figures of 4/105. The tall right-arm pacer made his ODI debut against South Africa in 2010. In five ODIs, last of which came against West Indies in Chennai 2011, Mithun picked three wickets.



"I would like to thank the BCCI for the massive role they have played throughout my cricketing journey. Their support has been invaluable. My cricketing journey would not have even started if it wasn't for the Karnataka State Cricket Association. They identified me, shaped me as a player and supported me through my highs and lows. It has been my honor to have played for Karnataka and win so many trophies for my state. I have made memories and friends for life. I would like to place on record the excellent support I received from the KSCA for almost two decades."



But it was as a Karnataka pacer where Mithun became sought-after. Mithun was a member of the twin trebles with Karnataka, winning the Ranji Trophy, Irani Cup and Vijay Hazare Trophies in 2013/14 and 2014/15. He also featured in 16 IPL matches and took seven wickets while representing Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.



"I would also like to thank Vultures Cricket Club for having identified me, nurtured me and mentored me through this journey. I would like to thank the IPL teams – Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad for having faith in me to represent and play for them. I would like to thank the members of the media who have covered my journey from the beginning and highlighted my achievements."



In the 2019 Vijay Hazare Trophy final, Mithun took a hat-trick in Karnataka winning the title on his birthday. A month later, Mithun picked five wickets in an over in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final against Haryana, which featured a hat-trick with the trophy to be eventually won by Karnataka.



"I would like to thank my coaches who have always encouraged and trusted my game and me, my selectors who have always put their faith in me, the support staff who have looked after me, my various trainers & physios who helped me to be my fittest best and to all my teammates who brought out the best in me."



Mithun played 103 First-class matches for Karnataka, bagging 338 wickets at an average of 26.63. He also featured in 96 List A matches, taking 136 matches at an average of 28.50. In 74 T20 matches, Mithun picked 69 wickets at an average of 28.72.



"Thank you for everything. None of this would have been possible without the constant support and love of my family. Cricket is a universal game and I believe in finishing at the highest level. So I had to take this decision and seek better opportunities for myself and my family around the world. I am also clear in my mind that Karnataka has abundant fast bowling talent and they would miss out opportunities at the right time if I prolong my career. Thank you," concluded Mithun.



--IANS

nr/cs