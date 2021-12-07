Indian Oil Skytanking Ltd to set up fuel farm at Noida Int'l Airport

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Noida International Airport has awarded Indian Oil Skytanking Ltd. (IOSL) a 30-year concession to design, build, and operate fuel infrastructure, including multi-user fuel farm and hydrant system for the airport.



Accordingly, the partnership will help NIA provide aviation turbine fuel cost-efficiently and under an open access model to its airline partners. "Under this agreement, IOSL will build facilities which will include '10,000 m3' of fuel-storage tanks with an inbuilt flexibility to increase the capacity rapidly as per air traffic demand and support by an underground hydrant system connecting all aircraft stands, remote and contact, with fuel pipelines, thereby enhancing safety of the airside," NIA said in a statement.



"Keeping to Noida International Airport's promise of building an environmentally conscious airport ecosystem and India's first truly digital airport, IOSL will be able to accommodate sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and manage movements via a digital command and control centre," it added.



According to Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer of Yamuna International Airport (YIAPL), the fuel farm will provide for sustainable aviation fuel. YIAPL is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, which has been incorporated as a 'Special Purpose Vehicle' (SPV) to develop the greenfield Noida International Airport. The state government of Uttar Pradesh has signed the concession agreement with YIAPL to develop Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar.



