Indian Navy unveils world's largest national flag in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Marking the Navy Day 2021, the Indian Navy on Saturday exhibited the world's largest national flag at the Western Naval Command here, opposite the iconic Gateway of India, an official said.



The Indian Tricolour made of khadi, measures 225 in length and 150 feet wide, weighing a staggering 1.40 tonnes (around 1,400 kg).



It was designed and manufactured by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission as part of the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence.



"As the Indian Navy re-dedicates itself to the service of the nation on Navy Day, it renews its pledge and commitment to protect and promote national interests and serve the people of India through this small but important gesture of exhibiting the monumental national flag," said an official.



