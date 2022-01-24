Indian golfer Lahiri way back with 75 in final round at Amex; Swafford takes title

La Quinta (California), Jan 24 (IANS) A week that began with promise ended in disappointment as Anirban Lahiri carded 3-over 75 in the final round of the American Express Championship. Lahiri totalled 5-under 283 for four days and was Tied 66th.



As per a golfxyz.in, Indian American Sahith Theegala, who rose to T-11 after Day 3 finished T-33 after a final round of 75.



Hudson Swafford, 34, came from behind to claim his third career PGA TOUR victory and second at The American Express. This American Express title came five years and one day after his 2017 success.



Swafford carded 8-under 64 as rookies Lee Hodges and Paul Barjon, who were 1-2 after 54 holes fell off. Yet at T-3 it was his career-best finish for Hodges.



Tom Hoge finished runner-up for the second time in his 201st start.



Lahiri, who opened the week with 69-67 shot 72 in the third round. In the final round, starting on 10th, he double-bogeyed 10th, bogeyed 11th, bogeyed 15th and double-bogeyed 17th to be six-over after eight holes. A birdie on 18th stopped the collapse and he had three birdies on his second nine against one bogey on first for 75.



Lahiri will now play the Farmer's Insurance Open next week.



Reigning FedExCup Champion Patrick Cantlay finished ninth to record and defending champion Si Woo Kim finished T11, his fifth top-25 finish in the 2021-22 season. World No. 1 and 2018 American Express champion Jon Rahm closed with a 1-under 71 to finish T14.



Korea's Sungjae Im closes with a 66 to finish T11, his third successive top-12 finish at the tournament.



Swafford entered the final round trailing by three strokes and closed with an 8-under 64 in the final round for a two-stroke victory at 23-under 265. He made two putts over 45 feet this week, both on the Stadium Course.



Patton Kizzire (T22) aced the par-3 4th (175 yards, 7-iron) for his third career ace on TOUR. He had two in 2019 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The RSM Classic.



--IANS



cs/bsk