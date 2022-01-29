Indian golfer Aditi cards even-par stays in Top-5 at Gainbridge on LPGA

Boca Rio, Jan 29 (IANS) There were no fireworks from Aditi Ashok, who after a 6-under 66 on the first day, carded a sedate even par 72 on the second at the Gainbridge LPGA here.



As per a report on the website golfxyz.in, Aditi, who began the day at third, slipped a little to tied-fifth, as Danielle King (68) moved into the lead at 11-under alongside Lydia Ko (70).



Aditi, fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, bogeyed second and seventh holes and birdied fifth and eighth and parred the entire back nine of the course.



This is Aditi's first start in 2022 and a good finish and being in contention will help her build on to a fine season on the LPGA.



Meanwhile, Nishtha Madan, making her LPGA debut, exited early with rounds of 77-80.

Ko had four birdies for a 2-under 70 in the second round, while Kang had five birdies against one bogey.



Two players are four shots back of Kang and Ko at seven-under including Jodi Ewart Shadoff (69), who will round out Saturday's final grouping off the No. 1 tee.



The other is Yuka Saso (70), the 2021 U.S. Women's Open champion. Saso has not missed a cut on Tour since accepting LPGA Tour Membership after that victory. A group of five individuals including Aditi share fifth at 6-under overall. As many as 74 players made the cut at 1-over.



