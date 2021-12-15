Indian equities settle negative as metal, PSU banks sink

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) The Indian equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- settled lower on Wednesday. Notably, this was the fourth consecutive day decline in the benchmark indices.



Lately, Indian equities have witnessed a continued sell-off by overseas investors, and new investors seemed to have stayed away amid the ongoing volatility, said analysts.



The indices traded lower all throughout the session on Wednesday.



The Sensex and Nifty settled at 57,788 points and 17,221 points, down 0.57 per cent, and 0.60 per cent from their previous close, respectively.



Among sectors, financial services, metal, PSU banks' stocks, among others traded in the red.



Among stocks, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports, ITC, and Power Grid were some of the top losers, NSE data showed.



IANS

