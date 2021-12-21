Indian equities rebound from recent losses, settle high on Tuesday

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) The Indian equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- traded in the green and settled higher on Tuesday.



Notably, Tuesday's rise comes after the equity markets saw a continued decline due to heavy sell offs and fresh health threats emanating from the Omicron Covid-19 during the past six-to-seven sessions.



The Sensex and Nifty settled at 56,319 points and 16,770 points, up 0.89 per cent and 0.94 per cent from their previous close, respectively.



Almost all sectoral indices rallied during Tuesday's trade, with IT, media, metal, consumer durables jumping the most.



Among the stocks, HCL Technologies, Wipro, UPL, Tata Steel, Adani Ports were some of the top gainers, the NSE data showed, rising 4.3 per cent, 3.8 per cent, 3.6 per cent, 3.4 per cent, 3.3 per cent, respectively.



--IANS

