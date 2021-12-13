Indian equities gain during Monday's early trade

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) rose during the early trade on Monday.



At 9.30 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 59,151 points, up 0.6 per cent.



It opened at 58,696 points from the previous close of 58,786 points.



Till now it touched a low of 59,069 points.



Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,619 points after closing at 17,511 on Friday.



It traded at 17,625 points, up 0.65 per cent during the early-morning trade session.



Adani Green Energy, Piramal Enterprises, Power Grid Corp, Bandhan Bank, and Power Finance Corp were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.



