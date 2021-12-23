Indian equities extend gains, DLF top gainer in early trade

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) rose in early trade on Thursday, thereby extending its gains from the previous two consecutive sessions.

At 10.00 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 57,380 points, up 0.8 per cent.



It opened at 56,599 points from the previous close of 56,930 points.



Till now it touched a low of 57,168 points.



Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 16,865 points from the previous close of 16,955 points.



It traded at 17,085 points, up 0.8 per cent during the early-morning trade session.



DLF, Bajaj Finance, Interglobe Aviation, Adani Ports were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.



