Indian equities down in early trade

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) fell during early trade on Friday.



At 11 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 58,595 points, down 0.36 per cent.



It opened at 58,696 points from the previous close of 58,807 points.



Till now it touched a low of 58,495 points.



Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,524 points after closing at 17,516 on Thursday.



It traded at 17,462 points, down 0.31 per cent during the early-morning trade session.



Titan, SBI Cards, Divi Labs, L&T Infotech, and Tech Mahon were some of the top losers during the early trade, exchange data revealed.



--IANS

ad/ksk/

