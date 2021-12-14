Indian Chess League to take place in June 2022

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) The Indian Chess League boasting of the worlds and Indias top players will be held in June 2022, the All-India Chess Federation revealed here on Tuesday. The first of its kind 6-team franchise model event will take place over two weeks in the double round-robin format in one or two Indian cities. The top two teams will clash in the final.



"Our dream is coming true," Dr. Sanjay Kapoor, president of AICF told a press conference. "The Indian Chess League is going to change the face of chess in the country. It will help us attain our goal of becoming World No. 1 in the near future," he added.



AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan explained that each team will consist of eight players, including two Super GMs, two Indian GMs, two Women GM and one junior Indian boy and girl each.



"The idea is to not only draw the best players from around the world but also to provide'India's players a formidable platform to sharpen their skills," he said.



"The matches will be telecast live to draw more and more players to chess," Bharat Singh said.



"We will announce the criteria for becoming a franchise owner shortly. We have already received a good response from corporate," he revealed.



The AICF has been aggressively promoting the sport since a new set of office-bearers took charge last year. It recently announced its calendar for 2022, with as many as 13 international tournaments lined up.



The prize money in the national championships, too, has been hiked, with MPL coming on board as the main sponsor. The AICF has roped in Gameplan Sports Private Limited as the official and exclusive Rights Holder to hold, organize, promote and market the Indian Chess League.



"We are delighted to partner with the AICF to make the Indian Chess League a reality," Gameplan Director Jeet Banerjee said.



--IANS



