Indian armed forces getting better with time

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) A huge majority of Indians believe that Indian armed forces have not only maintained the finest standards exhibited in the 1971 war, but have further improved their professional qualities, as per the IANS-CVoter Snap Poll on 50 years of Bangladesh.



The nationwide poll was conducted on the occasion of 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. The sample size for the poll was 2,339.



During the survey, as many as 39.3 per cent of the respondents said that Indian military has improved its finest qualities that were displayed during the war, while 34.4 per cent said that the armed forces have completely maintained its standards.



However, 18.7 per cent of those who participated in the opinion poll felt that Indian armed forces are becoming a victim of politicisation by the political parties in the country, while 7.5 per cent of the respondents said that professional standards of Indian armed forces have deteriorated in the past 50 years.



Notably, these sentiments were shared by the equal number of respondents who had been voting for NDA and opposition parties.



Another important finding of the survey was that while almost one-third of the respondents -- 31.1 per cent -- believe that the credit for India never facing a coup unlike neighbours Pakistan and Bangladesh goes to the professional military leadership of the country, only 18.2 per cent opined in favour of political leadership for the country never facing such a situation.



A total of 15.5 per cent of those who took part in the survey said public sentiment is the key reason for India never facing overthrow of the elected government in a military coup. As many as 35.5 per cent of the respondents stated that all the three aforementioned factors are responsible for India not having witnessed a military coup in its history since Independence.



