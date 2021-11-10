India, US hold talks to strengthen co-production of defence equipment

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) India and the US have held talks to strengthen several co-production and co-development of defence equipment initiatives between two countries.



The talks happened during the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) Group meeting between both the countries virtually on Tuesday.



The meeting was co-chaired by India's Secretary, Defence Production, Raj Kumar and officiating Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, US Department of Defense, Gregory Kausner.



The group meetings are normally held twice a year, alternating between India and the US. However, this meeting was held via video teleconferencing consecutively for a second time on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The aim of the DTTI Group is to bring sustained leadership focus to the bilateral defence trade relationship and create opportunities for co-production and co-development of defence equipment.



Four Joint Working Groups focused on land, naval, air and aircraft carrier technologies have been established under the group to promote mutually agreed projects within their domains.



The groups reported to the co-chairs on ongoing activities and collaborative opportunities, including a number of near-term projects targeted for completion on priority.



As evidence of their commitment to demonstrating the success of Defence Technology and Trade Initiative, the co-chairs agreed on a revised Statement of Intent (SOI) that declares their intent "to strengthen our dialogue on defence technology cooperation by pursuing detailed planning and making measurable progress" on several specific projects.



The co-chairs were also pleased to note that since the last Defence Technology and Trade Initiative Group meeting in September 2020, the first Project Agreement for Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle under the Joint Working Group Air Systems was signed which is a major accomplishment.



To further encourage US and Indian industries to develop niche technologies under the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative Group, the Defence Industry Collaboration Forum (DICF) Virtual Expo was conducted on November 8.



It was convened by Joint Secretary, Defence Industries Promotion, Anurag Bajpai and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Industrial Policy Jesse Salazar.



This forum offers an opportunity for Indian and US industries to be directly involved in DTTI and facilitates dialogue between government and industry on issues that impact industrial collaboration.



