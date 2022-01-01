India supplies 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Afghanistan

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) India supplied humanitarian assistance consisting of 5,00,000 Covaxin doses to Afghanistan on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.



The doses were handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.



Another batch of additional 5,00,000 doses would be supplied in the coming weeks.



India has committed to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people consisting of foodgrains, one million doses of Covid vaccine and essential life saving drugs.



Earlier last month, India delivered 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through the World Health Organisation (WHO).



"In the coming weeks, we would be undertaking the supply of wheat and the remaining medical assistance. In this regard, we are in touch with UN agencies and others for finalising the modalities for transportation," said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.



India has been supplying Covid doses to foreign nations as part of humanitarian assistance.



India has supplied over 723 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine to 94 countries and two UN entities since the start of the Vaccine Maitri Programme in January last year.



India has supplied Covid-related medical and other assistance to over 150 countries since the beginning of the pandemic.



--IANS

sk/dpb