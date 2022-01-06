India reports 495 new Omicron cases, tally reaches 2,630

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) India's overall Omicron tally increased to 2,630 after 495 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, with Maharashtra and Delhi continuing to be the worst-hit, the Union Health Ministry said.



Of the total, 995 people have so far recovered, the Ministry said, adding that the variant has been detected in 26 states and UTs till date.



Maharashtra tops the list with 797 Omicron cases, of which 330 patients have been discharged. The state reported 144 new Omicron cases in the last 24 hours.



Delhi's tally has reached 465, with one case being detected in the past 24 hours. However, 57 of them have recovered from the virus.



Rajasthan's tally has climbed to 236 with 62 new cases.



Among other states, Kerala has reported 49 new cases in last 24 hrs, pushing the tally to 234. Of them, 58 have been discharged from the hospital.



Karnataka has also seen massive spike as 149 new cases were detected in last 24 hrs, pushing the tally at 226.



Gujarat has recorded 50 new infections, pushing tally at 204. However, Tamil Nadu continues with 121 cases of this varaint.



Telangana has also reported 10 more Omicron cases, taking the tally to 94, while Haryana and Odisha recorded 71 and 60 cases, respectively.



Uttar Pradesh has reported 31 cases of Omicron, so far, while Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have seen 28 and 20 cases, respectively.



The count of the new strain continues to be in single digit in Madhya Pradesh (nine), Uttarakhand (eight), Goa (five), Meghalaya (four), Chandigarh (three) and Jammu and Kashmir (three), so far.



Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Puducherry and Punjab have recorded two cases each, while, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Manipur continue with one case each.



--IANS

