India reports 16,764 new Covid cases, Omicron tally reaches 1,270

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) India registered 16,764 new Covid-19 cases and 220 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.



With the addition of the new fatalities, the nationwide death toll has spiked to 4,81,080.



Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed at 1,270 across the nation and of the total patients, 374 have been discharged from hospitals.



So far, a total 23 states have reported the new variant, the Ministry said.



Also in the last 24 hours, 7,585 patients recovered which increased the cumulative tally to 3,42,66,363.



Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.36 per cent.



The nation's active caseload is presently at 91,361 which constitute 0.26 per cent of the total Positive Cases.



Meanwhile, a total of 12,50,837 tests were conducted across the country, raising the overall figure to 67.78 crore .



The weekly positivity rate at 0.89 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 47 days now.



The daily positivity rate stands at 1.34 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 88 days and less than 3 per cent for 123 consecutive days now.



With the administration of 66,65,290 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 144.54 crore as of Friday morning.



