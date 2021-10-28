India reports 16,156 Covid cases, 733 deaths

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, India registered 16,156 new Covid-19 cases and 733 fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.



The new fatalities increased the death toll to 4,56,386.



The recovery of 17,095 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,36,14,434. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.20 per cent, currently at its highest peak since March 2020.



The active caseload stands at 1,60,989, lowest in 243 days.



Active cases presently constitute 0.47 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.



Also in the same period, a total of 12,90,900 tests were conducted across the country.



India has so far conducted over 60.44 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.19 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 34 days now.



The daily positivity rate stands at 1.25 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 24 days and less than 3 per cent for 59 consecutive days now.



With the administration of 49,09,254 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 104.04 crore as of Thursday morning,



This has been achieved through 1,03,62,667 sessions.



--IANS

avr/ksk/







