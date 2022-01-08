India reports 1,41,986 new Covid cases, 285 deaths

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Amid an unabated resurgence, India registered 1,41,986 new Covid cases, another significant single-day spike, and 285 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday



The new fatalities has increased the nationwide death toll to 4,83,463.



The active caseload has jumped to 4,72,169, accounting for 1.34 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



Meanwhile, the Omicron case tally has climbed at 3,071, of which 1,203 have been discharged from hospitals.



So far total 27 states have reported the new variant, according to the Ministry.



The recovery of 40,895 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,44,12,740. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.30 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 15,29,948 tests were conducted across the country, bringing the total to 68.84 crore.



Due to the ongoing massive spike of cases, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 5.66 per cent, while the daily positivity rate stood at 9.28 per cent.



With the administration of over 90 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 150.61 crore as of Saturday morning.



More than 17.88 crore balance and unutilised doses are still available with the states and UTs, according to the Ministry.



--IANS

avr/ksk/







