India reports 10,229 fresh Covid cases, 125 deaths

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) India on Monday reported 10,229 fresh Covid cases and 125 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Monday morning.



With the addition of 125 new deaths, the death toll has climbed to 4,63,655.



The recovery of 11,926 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,38,49,785. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.26 per cent, highest since March 2020.



The active caseload stands at 1,34,096, lowest in the last 523 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.39 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.



Also in the same period, a total of 9,15,198 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 62.46 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.99 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 52 days now.



The daily positivity rate stands at 1.12 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 42 days and less than 3 per cent for 77 consecutive days now.



With the administration of 30,20,119 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 112.34 crore as of Monday morning.



This has been achieved through 1,15,01, 243 sessions.



