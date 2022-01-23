India records 3.33 lakh fresh Covid cases, 525 deaths

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) India reported 3,33,533 fresh Covid cases and 525 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday.



With the addition of new deaths, the toll has reached 4,89,409.



The active caseload has jumped at 21,87,205 which constitute 5.57 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 2,59,168 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,65,60,650. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 93.18 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 18,75,533 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 71.55 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 16.87 per cent while daily positivity rate stands at 17.78 per cent.



With the administration of over 71 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 161.92 crore as of Sunday morning.



More than 13.32 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Sunday morning.



--IANS

