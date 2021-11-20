India records 10,302 Covid cases in 24 hrs

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) India registered 10,302 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, seven per cent less than the number of infections recorded the previous day, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday.



In the meantime, 276 deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the total fatalities to 4,65,349.



The daily rise in the new infections has been below 20,000 for 43 days in a row and less than 50,000 for 146 consecutive days.



Of these fatalities, Kerala reported 204 deaths, followed by 15 in Maharashtra, nine in West Bengal, 13 in Tamil Nadu, four in Karnataka and three each in Punjab and Odisha, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Puducherry, and one each in Assam, Gujarat, Sikkim, Rajasthan and Telangana.



The total number of active cases in the country stands at 1,24,868 -- the lowest in 531 days.



Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 120 and 119 cases, respectively.



The daily positivity rate is 0.96, less than two per cent for the last 47 days. The weekly positivity rate was 0.93 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 57 days.



The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 3,39,09,708 while the case fatality rate was 1.35 per cent.



On the vaccination front, 51,59,931 people have been administered the vaccine in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall beneficiaries to 1,15,79,69,274.



On Friday, India administered 46,31,286 doses of vaccines.



