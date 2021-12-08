India players Agarwal and Ashwin make big progress in ICC Rankings

Dubai, Dec 8 (IANS) Indian cricketers Mayank Agarwal and Ravichandran Ashwin made big progress in the updated ICC Rankings released on Wednesday.



While Agarwal is now ranked 11th in the Test batting rankings, Ashwin has retained his second place in the bowlers rankings and has moved a place to number three in all-rounders rankings. Apart from the duo, New Zealand's Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel has made big gains after becoming just the third bowler to pick 10 wickets in a Test innings.



Agarwal's 'Player of the Match' efforts of 150 and 62 in the second Test against New Zealand at Mumbai has helped him gain 30 spots and reach 11th position in the latest weekly update to the men's rankings which is carried out on Wednesdays and includes all matches ending on Tuesdays.



He is now just one spot below a career-best 10th position that he first attained in November 2019.



Ashwin, who was adjudged 'Player of the Series' for picking 14 wickets in two Tests against New Zealand, has retained his second place in the rankings led by Australia captain Pat Cummins.



Ashwin has gained 43 rating points to reach a total of 883 and is 67 points ahead of third-placed Josh Hazlewood. He has moved up one place to second among all-rounders even as his compatriot Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the Mumbai Test due to right forearm injury, has slipped to fourth in the list led by West Indies' Jason Holder.



The 33-year-old Patel, who became only the third player to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings, emulating Jim Laker and Anil Kumble, has moved up 23 slots to 38th after finishing with 14 wickets in the second Test at Mumbai. The left-arm spinner's previous best ranking was 53rd and he had started the Test series against India in 62nd position.



Other players to move up in the rankings after the Mumbai Test are India opener Shubman Gill (up 21 places to 45th), fast bowler Mohammad Siraj (up four places to 41st) and New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell (up 26 places to 78th).



All-rounder Holder has gained one spot to reach 14th among bowlers in Wednesday's update, after Galle Test that Sri Lanka won by 164 runs to complete a 2-0 series victory. His captain Kraigg Brathwaite (up 10 places to 39th) and Nkrumah Bonner (up 17 places to 42nd) are the batters to move up for the West Indies.



But the one to gain the most after the Galle Test is Player of the Match Dhananjaya de Silva, who has advanced 12 places to 21st after his unbeaten 155 in the second innings. Spinners Lasith Embuldeniya and Ramesh Mendis too have made substantial gains.



Embuldeniya has gained five slots to reach 32nd position after finishing with seven wickets in the match, while Mendis has progressed 18 places to 39th with an 11-wicket match haul.



--IANS



nr/akm