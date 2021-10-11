India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai: What you need to know

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANSlife) Expo 2020 Dubai with the theme 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future', is a celebration of human creativity, mastery and artistry bringing together 192 nations.





The Dubai Expo is the first world expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, this year's Expo is also the first time in world expo history that each participating country has its own individual pavilion, with more than 200 in total to explore. In light of the recent pandemic, the six-month event has adopted the most stringent guidelines from the authorities to prioritize the health and safety of all of its visitors and staff.



Expo 2020 Dubai is significant for both the UAE and India to further integrate the India-UAE bilateral ties, it explores new opportunities for entrepreneurs and start-ups. The theme for the India Pavilion is 'Future is in India', reflecting upon the country's culture, heritage and technologies.



Here are some of the highlights from the India Pavilion...



* India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai offers a digital recreation of India's past, present and future. Located in the Al Forsan area, the pavilion takes visitors on a journey, presenting the country as a global power through its 'Five Ts' -- talent, trade, tradition, tourism and technology.



* The Pavilion showcases the country's cultural diversity, achievements, and leading opportunities with cutting-edge technologies, as well as tourism and hospitality, space exploration, pharma, IT, renewable energy and telecoms.



* India Pavilion will also be hosting a series of contests, festival celebrations and key calendar dates, such as its special National Day on January 26, 2022, to coincide with the country's Republic Day, creating a moment to highlight the culture and achievements of India with a flag-raising ceremony, followed by speeches and cultural performances.



* Expo 2020 Dubai will also witness Diwali celebrations on November 4, 2021.



* India will be hosting a Country Business Briefing at the Business Connect Centre on January 26, 2022, enabling organisations to leverage the presence of its heads of state, leaders and industry experts, to shed light on the business and growth opportunities, and cultivate valuable dialogue and connections with the wide range of business stakeholders visiting Expo 2020 Dubai.



* India also is presenting a bounty of homegrown talent, including celebrity chef Rohit Ghai, who launched a branch of his acclaimed restaurant, Kutir, based in London's Chelsea, in the Opportunity District at Expo 2020 Dubai, showcasing an authentic yet experiential menu.



* A. R. Rahman, the renowned Indian film composer, record producer, singer and songwriter, mentored the all-female Firdaus Orchestra, which premieres at Expo 2020 Dubai.



* Celebrated Indian film director, actor and producer Shekhar Kapur is an advisor to Expo 2020 Dubai.



* For its People and Planet programme, India will host a World Majlis event on October 19, 2021, 'Lessons from Space: Applying Approaches from Space to Fight Climate Change', which explores how adopting the recycling principles of astronauts can help us live more sustainably.



* With the ongoing IPL season, Rajasthan Royals display Expo 2020 Dubai as principal sponsors on the front of their jerseys to spread the message of the event among cricket fans. Adding to this, the team will host a cricket-coaching clinic at Expo 2020.



It runs from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022



