India, Pak armies exchange sweets on New Year along LoC in J&K

Jammu, Jan 1 (IANS) The armies of India and Pakistan exchanged sweets with each other on Saturday to mark the New Year on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.



A defence ministry statement said, "At the beginning of the year 2022, to promote mutual trust and tranquility, Indian Army exchanged sweets and greetings with Pakistan Army at Poonch and Mendhar Crossing Points.



"Considering the ongoing ceasefire along the India-Pakistan border, this gesture is aimed at further enhancing peace and harmony in Jammu & Kashmir."



