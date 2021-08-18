Webinar B/w India & Malaysia on ‘Indian Def Industry Global Outreach for Collaborative Partnership’

Part of series of webinars organised with friendly countries

Aims to boost defence exports & achieve US $5 billion defence export target by 2025

More than 150 delegates attend the webinar

Over 100 virtual exhibition stalls set up

Webinar organised by MoD through SIDM

New Delhi (The Hawk): A webinar and expo between India & Malaysia on the theme ‘Indian Defence Industry Global Outreach for Collaborative Partnership’ was held on August 17, 2021. It was organised under the aegis of Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence through Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM). The webinar was part of the series of webinars being organised with friendly foreign countries to boost defence exports and achieve the defence export target of US $5 billion by 2025.

Joint Secretary, Defence Industries Production (DIP), Ministry of Defence Shri Anurag Bajpai and other senior officials from both countries participated in the webinar. In his address, the Joint Secretary (DIP) highlighted that Indian defence products are of global standards and extremely cost effective. He said India has a robust shipbuilding industry with an ecosystem of world class public and private shipbuilding companies. He emphasised that India is positioning itself as a hub for aircraft maintenance, repair & overhaul activities and both the countries may collaborate in this sector. A knowledge paper prepared by SIDM-KPMG was also released during webinar.

Nine Indian companies, including Bharat Electronics Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, L&T Defence and Bharat Forge Limited, gave presentations on major defence platforms and products. From the Malaysian side, Aerospace Technology Systems Corporation, AMP Corporation, DEFTECH Unmanned Systems and Innopeak SDN BHD made company presentations.

The webinar was attended by more than 150 delegates. More than 100 virtual exhibition stalls were set up.