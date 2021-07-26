Vijay Diwas celebrated at Kargil War Memorial in Drass

Drass: Rich tributes were on Monday paid to the soldiers, who laid down their lives in the 1999 war, on the 22nd anniversary of Vijay Diwaz at Kargil War Memorial in this border town of the Union Territory of Ladakh.







Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Emron Musavi told UNI that a solemn ceremony to celebrate the Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Kargil War Memorial was held on Monday. “Ladakh Lt Governor RK Mathur, who was the Chief Guest of the occasion, laid a wreath and paid his tributes to the fallen soldiers in a ceremony held at Kargil War Memorial, symbolising ‘Shradhanjali’ from the entire nation to the Bravehearts,” he said.







Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Drass to pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces at Kargil War Memorial in Drass, the second coldest place in the world, was cancelled due to bad weather. The President instead laid a wreath at Baramulla War memorial in north Kashmir to pay homage to the martyrs.







Col Musavi said this year's Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations were unique in two ways as the Kargil Vijay Diwas coincided with the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame’ reaching the Kargil War Memorial. “The Journey of the Victory Flame across the country commemorates 50 years of triumph in the 1971 Indo-Pak War,” he said.







He said today the proceedings commenced with the reception of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame’ at the Kargil War Memorial by General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff in the presence of Lt Gen YK Joshi, GOC-in-C Northern Command, Lt Gen PGK Menon, GOC 14 Corps, Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC 15 Corps and Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, GOC 16 Corps, other officers, gallantry awardees, Veer Naris, NoKs of martyrs and civil dignitaries.







It, he said was followed by a solemn Wreath Laying Ceremony by esteemed civil and military dignitaries. “The gallantry awardees of the Kargil War, next of kin of bravehearts, and veer naris also paid their tributes to the fallen heroes with tearful nostalgia,” he said.







On this day, Indian soldiers declared victory in recapturing all heights which were occupied by Pakistan intruders in winters. Every year, the nation pays homage to the supreme sacrifices made by our Bravehearts during Operation VIJAY in the Kargil War of 1999.







On Sunday morning a special event narrating the stories of Operation VIJAY was organized by the Army at Lamochen near Drass where an account of the epic battles on Tololing, Tiger Hill, Pt 4875 and other prominent features were narrated with these very landmarks visible to the audience in front of their eyes.







Lt Gen MV Suchindra, GOC White Knight Corps along with Kargil War Heroes Sub Sanjay Kumar, PVC, Sub Yogendra Singh Yadav, PVC, including the gallantry award winners and Veer Naris and NOKs of Kargil War attended the event. The narration took everyone down the memory lane showcasing the daring feat achieved by the valiant soldiers of Indian Army.







On Friday, to mark the 22 years of the Kargil war victory, 25 bikers from Indian Army reached the Drass Kargil War Memorial from Udhampur. The two-day bike rally was flagged off by PVC Subedar Sanjay Kumar from Udhampur.



—UNI