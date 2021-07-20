Uproar over Pegasus row washes out Day 2 of Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Pegasus snooping controversy rocked the Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday, leading to continued disruptions and repeated adjournments of the House.



Soon after the House assembled at 3 pm, the opposition members again started raising slogans on the Pegasus snooping issue, forcing the chair to adjourn the House for the day.

The Lok Sabha will now meet on Thursday after the Eid holiday.

This was the second day of the Monsoon Session that the House could not transact any legislative business.

On Monday, the Opposition had disrupted the proceedings over a variety of issues, including price rise and three farm laws.



Earlier in the day, the House was adjourned twice after the Opposition created a ruckus over snooping and other issues.

Opposition members, including from the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, started raising slogans and showing placards to attack the government on the snooping issue as soon as the House met for the day at 11 am.

The proceedings lasted for barely five minutes. The same scene was witnessed when the House reassembled at 2 pm.

One of the placards read that while people are suffering from unemployment, the government is busy with 'jasoosi' (spying).

The slogan was in Hindi.

Some Congress members were holding placards about Rahul Gandhi's name appearing in the list of potential targets of snooping.

TMC members alleged that party MP Abhishek Banerjee's phone number was selected for surveillance.

Abhishek Banerjee is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party members also flagged the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Speaker Om Birla said it is not right to disrupt the House and the government is ready to give answers on any matter.

"Please go back to your seats. I will facilitate a debate on every issue. (But) sloganeering is not right. The government is ready to debate on whatever issues you want to debate on," he said.

The issue of 'snooping' using the Pegasus spyware has snowballed into a massive political row in Parliament and outside as various parties are demanding a thorough investigation and sacking of Home Minister Amit Shah, while the government maintains that it had nothing to do with it.



Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prahlad Singh Patel, as also former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa and poll strategist Prashant Kishor were among those whose phone numbers were listed as potential targets for hacking through the Israeli spyware sold only to government agencies, an international media consortium has reported.

—PTI