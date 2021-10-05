Two minor boys drown in Arabian Sea off Mumbai

Mumbai: Two minor boys drowned in the Arabian Sea off south Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Disaster Control said on Tuesday.



The tragedy occurred when a group of eight youngsters went for a swim opposite the Priyadarshini Park in Malabar Hill. However, two of them failed to return ashore.



After a massive search operation, the Mumbai Fire Brigade recovered the bodies of Mohammed Dilshad Shaikh, 12, and Rehman Rizwan Shaikh, 15, early on Tuesday.



The cause of the incident is being investigated asit is still not clear whether the boys could not swim or were trapped in the strong sea currents, especially since that rocky stretch is regarded off bounds for entering the water, according to locals.—IANS

