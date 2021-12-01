Training Programs, Lectures, Webinars And Consumer Awareness Programs On Consumer Protection

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informedthat under AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, the Department of Consumer Affairs and the organisations under it have organised training programs, lectures, webinars and consumer awareness programs on an ongoing basis on various issues like Consumer Protection, importance of Standards, Hallmarking scheme, awareness and advocacy regarding MRP, verification of weights and measures etc.

These activities involve participation of educational institutions, Self-help Groups and industry bodies and consumer organisation. A hackathon event with participation of students, companies has generated software responses on analysis of Consumer Commission cases. Department has performed a NukkadNatak on JagoGrahakJago theme in AadiMahotsava organised by Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Indian International Trade Fair organised by ITPO.

The Department of Food & Public Distribution along with its CPSUs have organised awareness program on various rights extended to the eligible beneficiaries under NFSA, awareness about One Nation One Ration Card, advantages of Negotiable Warehouse Receipts, benefits of fortified rice etc. have been focussed on. Further, towards enhancing the green belt in India, some of the organizations under administrative control of this department have also undertaken plantation drives in their premises.

Further, DFPD along with its CPSUs has also celebrated the iconic week of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav from 15th November, 2021 to 21st November, 2021, which has been extended upto 30th November, 2021, wherein various activities on Pan India Level such as inauguration of Food Security Museum, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, FCI’s Office Building, Hubbali, Karnataka, Convocation ceremony at NSI, Kanpur, webinar on Food Security, Interaction with Paddy, Wheat and Sugar Cane Farmers/Beneficiaries/Self Help Groups/Sugar Mill Representatives, Inauguration of Steel Silos and Analytical Quality Control Lab, launching of short films for generating awareness about Procurement, Storage Operation and Fortification of Rice etc. were done during the said period.