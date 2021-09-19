Sidhu unlikely to succeed Amarinder, Jakhar could be new CM

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has tendered his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit. His council of ministers has also quit along with him.



However, Amarinder's bete noire and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is eyeing the chief minister's post, is unlikely to be a probable choice, sources in New Delhi said.

Former Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar may be considered a probable, they said.

Jakhar, who is not an MLA, is believed to be close the top leadership and is considered a prominent Hindu face of the party.

Trouble between the two factions has been brewing for long and Amarinder was strongly opposed to Sidhu's appointment as PCC chief.

Sidhu has been at loggerheads with Amarinder ever since he quit the Punjab cabinet as a minister in 2019.

He had become more vocal in his views in the last some months.

Last month, four ministers and around two dozen party legislators had raised the banner of revolt against the Punjab CM and said they had no faith in Amarinder Singh's ability to honour unfulfilled promises.

—PTI