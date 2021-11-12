Shipping Minister To Inaugurate Road Concretization Project At JNPT Port Oct 13

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH, Shri SarbanandaSonowal will inaugurate Road Concretization Project at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust tomorrow. He will also launch the Medical Oxygen Plant at the JNP Hospital. The Minister will also review Small Port initiative at Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals (BMCTPL). Presentations will be made on EODB, Dwarf Containers, Wadhwan ports and other infra projects. Them Minister will hold meetings with several stake holders at the port.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) at Navi Mumbai is the premier container handling port in India, accounting for around 50% of the total containerized cargo volume, across the major ports of India. Commissioned on 26 th May 1989, in three decades of its operations, JNPT has transformed from a bulk- cargo terminal to become the premier container port in the country. JNPT is connected to over 200 ports in the world and is ranked 33rd in the list of top 100 Container Ports globally.

Currently JNPT operates five container terminals: The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT), the NhavaSheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), the Gateway Terminals India Pvt. Ltd. (GTIPL), NhavaSheva International Gateway Terminal (NSIGT), and the newly commissioned Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited (BMCT). The port also has a shallow Water Berth for general cargo and another Liquid Cargo Terminal which is managed by BPCL-IOCL consortium. The Fourth Container Terminal is being developed in two phases of which Phase-I is operational and Phase-II is expected to be fully operational by 2022-2023 with a quay length of 2,000 metres adding an annual capacity of 4.8 million TEUs. JNPT has developed a multi-product SEZ in its owned free hold land of 277 hectares to attract international capital and global giants in manufacturing. In addition, the JNPT is also developing satellite port at Vadhvan and 4 Dry Ports – Jalna, Wardha, Sangli and Nashik to promote industrialization of the hinterland. JNPT has firmly anchored itself as the major catalyst for the trade and commerce in the country and is strongly committed to providing seamless services to the world that docks here.