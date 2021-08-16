RWWCO organises Independence Day Celebrations

A Plantation Drive on this occasion was also carried out

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Railway Women’s Welfare Central Organization (RWWCO) celebrated the 75th Independence Day on 15th August 2021 at its Little Kingdom Nursery School, Sarojini Nagar. Mrs. Alpana Pant Sharma, President, RWWCO, was the chief guest who hoisted the National Flag. This was followed by plantation drive in the school premises. Later, she also visited various centers like Dastak Center, Masala Center & Silai Center that are being run by the RWWCO.

RWWCO is the apex body of the chain of Women’s Welfare Organizations spread over all Indian Railways, engaged in the task of welfare of railway personnel and their family members through various need-based socio-welfare activities. The organization started its activities in 1962 after the Indo-China War. While the primary concern of the organisation is the welfare of Railway employees and their family members, it has always risen to the call of the society and the nation - be it the pandemic, environmental awareness, family welfare drives, disturbances on the borders or the natural calamities. It is one of the fore-runner voluntary organisations in the country today.