Follow Us:

RK Singh writes to Union Ministers & CMs of States

The HawkFri, 27 Aug 2021 1630060128022
12

Shri Singh urges them to join initiative on transformative mobility

Power Minister advices to use electric vehicles for all official purposes

New Delhi (The Hawk): As part of its efforts to promote Electric Vehicles in the country, the Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy has written to all the Union Ministers including the Minster of States (Independent Charge) and Chief Ministers of all the States/UTs to join the Government of India’s initiative on transformative mobility and advice their respective Ministries/Departments to convert their fleet of official vehicles from present Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)/Petrol/Diesel Vehicles to Electric Vehicles for all official purposes.

Such an action is expected to set an example for the general public and encourage them to switch over to E-Mobility. The initiative is part of ongoing GO ELECTRIC CAMPAIGN launched by Government of India to promote Electric Vehicles (EVs) to meet multiple objectives - attaining goal of reduction in emission, energy security, energy efficiency etc.

Around the Web