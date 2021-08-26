River-sensitive cities need of the hour, says NMCG DG

New Delhi: Sharing his thoughts on developing river-sensitive cities in India and the importance of water sources and their linkage with human habitation, the Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, said on Wednesday that river rejuvenation is directly related to urban development.

"Rivers can be kept clean if our cities are kept clean and to achieve that, we need river-sensitive cities," Mishra said at the second 'Meet & Mingle' session on 'Developing River-Sensitive Cities' on the third day of the Stockholm World Water Week 2021, a virtual event hosted by the NMCG.

"We need to focus on developing sustainable ways and methods while planning a city and to develop management plans integrating the rivers and cities. There is a need for assessment and understanding of different water bodies in a city and also to integrate the water cycle of a city in its built environment," a release from the Jal Shakti Ministry quoted Mishra as saying.

Mishra informed that NMCG is working with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) and other line departments to develop a 'Urban River Management Framework and River Sensitive Master Plan'.

"Climate change is leading to increased heat sensitive problems in the urban areas. The problem can be resolved by river-sensitive planning along with basin management," Mishra said, adding that the NMCG has conceptualised the 'River City Alliance' with the aim to provide a unique platform to collaborate for achieving river rejuvenation through sustainable development and capacity building.

