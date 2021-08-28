Rajnath Singh dedicates to the Nation Indigeneously built ICGS 'Vigraha'

New Delhi (The Hawk): Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh dedicated to the nation, the indigenously built Coast Guard Ship ‘Vigraha’ in Chennai today. Calling it one of the important steps towards “Atma Nirbhar Bharat”, he said the newly commissioned vessel is indigenous from its design conception to development. Raksha Mantri also highlighted that for the first time in the history of Indian defence, contracts for not one or two, but seven vessels have been signed with a private sector company. And more importantly, within seven years of signing this agreement in 2015, not only launch but also the commissioning of all these seven vessels has been completed today

Raksha Mantri recalled the Coast Guard’s role in extending help to neighbouring countries in line with the spirit of inclusiveness. He hailed the role of Coast Guard in providing pro-active help in saving Very large crude carrier MT 'New Diamond' last year, and the cargo ship MV 'X-Press Pearl'. Raksha Mantri also commended the efforts of Coast Guard for its assistance provided to Mauritius during the oil spill from the 'Wakashio' motor vessel.

On the occasion he also lauded the efforts of Coast Guard towards realising the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) envisaged by the Hon'ble Prime Minister with focus on spirit of friendship, openness, dialogue and co-existence with the neighbours with keen sense of duty as its core.

The Ship will be based at Visakhapatnam and operate on India's Eastern Seaboard under the Operational and Administrative Control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (East). ICGS Vigraha is commanded by Commandant PN Anoop has complement of 11 Officers and 110 men.

The 98 meters OPV has been designed and built indigenously by M/s Larsen & Toubro Ship Building Ltd., and is fitted with advanced technology Radars, Navigation and Communication Equipment, Sensor and Machinery capable of operating in tropical sea conditions. The vessel is armed with a 40/60 Bofors gun and fitted with two 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote Control Gun (SRCG) with Fire Control System. The ship is also equipped with Integrated Bridge System (IBS), Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), Automated Power Management System (APMS) and High-Power External Firefighting (EFF) system. The ship is designed to carry one Twin Engine Helicopter and four high speed boats for Boarding Operation, Search and Rescue, Law Enforcement and Maritime Patrol. The ship is also capable of carrying limited pollution response equipment to contain oil spill at sea. The ship displaces approx. 2200 tons (GRT) and is propelled by two 9100 KW diesel engines to attain a maximum speed of 26 knots with endurance of 5000 nm at economical speed.

The ship, on joining the Coast Guard Eastern fleet, will be deployed extensively for EEZ surveillance and other duties as enshrined in the Coast Guard Charter, to safeguard the maritime interests of India. The Indian Coast Guard with this ship joining the fleet, will have 157 Ships and 66 Aircraft in its inventory.

The event also included Shri T Thennarasu, Minister for Industries of Tamil Nadu, General M M Naravane, Chief of Army Staff, Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan, Director General Indian Coast Guard, Additional Director General VS Pathania, Coast Guard Commander (Eastern seaboard), Inspector General AP Badola Commander Coast Guard Region (East), Commandant PN Anoop, Commanding Officer, ICG Vigraha.