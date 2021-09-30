Rahul In Kerala As Congress Firefights In Punjab

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Kozhikode airport in Karipur for his one-day visit to Kerala.

During the course of the day, the Wayanad MP is scheduled to visit Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Gandhi's Kerala visit comes amid a leadership crisis in Punjab, where Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as chief of the state unit on Tuesday.

The Congress leadership, though, has insisted that "all is well" in Punjab, despite the turmoil caused by the resignation of Sidhu and other leaders. "Nothing to worry, everything will be all right," senior Congress leader KC Venugopal had said.

Rahul Gandhi will be laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various developmental projects during his visit.

"He will be inaugurating the HIMA Dialysis Center in Malappuram and a recreation centre for senior citizens in Kozhikode," said sources.

They said Gandhi will also be laying the foundation stone of AIMER Business School in Kozhikode.

The Congress leader is scheduled to return to the national capital on Thursday morning, added sources.

