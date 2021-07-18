President to visit J&K on July 25

Jammu: President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir on a three-day visit commencing from July 25.



Official sources said that the President will be the chief guest at a Convocation of one University in Srinagar scheduled for July 26 and also to address some other functions likely.



Mr Kovind will reach Srinagar on July 25 (Sunday) to be part of the convocation next day as the Chief Guest.



Sources said that he may also visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine on July 27 (Tuesday) before flying back to the national capital.



—UNI