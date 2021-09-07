President’s Colour Presented To Naval Aviation

Mumbai (The Hawk): President Ram Nath Kovind, the supreme commander of Indian armed forces, presented the President’s Colour to Indian Naval Aviation at INS Hansa, Goa on Monday.

To mark the occasion, a ceremonial parade with a 150-men guard of honour was presented to the President. PS Sreedharan Pillai, the governor of Goa; Dr Pramod Sawant, chief minister of Goa; minister of state for tourism, ports shipping and waterways Shripad Yesso Naik; Admiral Karambir Singh, chief of naval staff; Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief western naval command and Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil, flag officer naval aviation along with other civil and military dignitaries attended the ceremony.

The President’s Colour is bestowed on a military unit, in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in peace and in war.

The Indian navy was the first Indian armed force to receive the President’s Colour, from Dr Rajendra Prasad, the then President of India on May 27, 1951.

Award of the President’s Colour to Indian Naval Aviation, is in recognition of the yeoman service rendered both during peace and combat. Today, naval aviation boasts nine air stations and three naval air enclaves, along the Indian coastline and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Speaking on the occasion, the President recalled the glorious contribution of INS Vikrant with its integral aircraft, which played a crucial role in the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971. The President added that naval aircraft have also been at the forefront of numerous peacetime as well as Humanitarian Assistance and disaster relief operations, providing relief not only to our countrymen but also to friendly foreign nations.