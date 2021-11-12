National Internet Exchange Of India Establishes Dedicated 'Customer-Care Unit'

New Delhi (The Hawk): National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) has taken a new initiative by establishing out a customer focused unit - “Customer-Care Unit,” which will facilitate the interaction of customers with all its Business units. This team will support the customer queries (24x7) for all the operations.

NIXI has three businesses, viz. — Internet Exchange, Dot IN Registry, and IRINN and all three units deal with their respective customers, supporting and managing their queries. At times same customer might be consuming services from two different units of NIXI and interact with two different teams. To overcome this and make the experience seamless, NIXI has created this Customer-Care Unit — for efficient response towards their customers.

The customer care unit can be reached at: 011-48202001, email – customercare@nixi.in

CEO NIXI, Shri Anil Kumar Jain states that “In our continuous endeavour to serve the Indian Internet community, NIXI has announced the formation of Customer-Care Unit, which will be managing the complete life cycle of the customer right from their onboarding till the exit. This initiative will make the interaction of the customer seamless and more efficient.”

About NIXI

National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) is a not-for-profit organization (section 8 of the Companies Act 2013) working since 2003 for spreading the internet infrastructure to the citizens of India through the following activities:

i) Internet Exchanges through which the internet data is exchanged amongst ISP’s, Data Centers, and CDNs.

ii).IN Registry, managing, and operation of.IN country-code domain and. ???? IDN domain for India.

iii) IRINN, managing and operating Internet protocol (IPv4/IPv6).