Policy / Plan to Mitigate the Impact of Natural Disasters in A&N Islands

New Delhi (The Hawk): Various projects to promote the development of infrastructure and technological advancements have been implemented in the UT of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Some of the projects recently implemented are: The Chennai Andaman Nicobar Islands Submarine Cable (CANI-SMC) project, fully commissioned in the year 2020, has enabled delivery of fast and more reliable broadband and telecom services in the Islands, thereby giving a boost to economic activities, tourism and e-governance. With a view to enhancing air connectivity in the UT, infrastructure for civil flight operations from Shibpur Airport has been completed. Various projects have also been undertaken for the promotion of green energy such as the commissioning of Solar Power Plant (2x10 MWp) at Attam Pahad in Andaman & Nicobar Islands in the year 2020.

The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has a Disaster Management Action Plan in place to mitigate the impact of Natural Disasters, including an Early Warning and Communication System for countering the threat of Tsunamis in the Islands. The said System inter-alia includes 31 GPS Strong Motion Sensors and Accelerometer, SMS alerts dissemination system, State Emergency Operation Center equipped with various facilities, 13 Automated Weather Stations etc. to mitigate the impact of Tsunamis.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai in a written reply to question in the Rajya Sabha today.

—IANS